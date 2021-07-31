Rudy Giuliani Says He’s ‘More Than Willing To Go To Jail’ But Did Nothing Wrong in Amazing Interview with NBC New York

NBC New York’s Melissa Russo interviewed former NYC mayor and former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani this week, and in very on-brand fashion the outspoken attorney made multiple startling declarations. Of particular note, and sure to be meme’d for all time, Giuliani said that he is “more than willing to go to jail” should it come to that.

Giuliani spoke with Russo at length about the investigations into his and his former client’s activities, and specifically the federal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

On that subject, he maintains absolute innocence, and said rather grandiosely that, should he be punished, those who enact it will “suffer the consequences in heaven.”

“I committed no crime, and if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid, because you don’t know who I am,” Giuliani told NBC. “Is the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch’s commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street — I’m not going to file (a form)? I mean, that’s just crazy.”

“I am more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail,” he said at one point. “And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I’m not, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Why are you willing to go to jail if you feel that you’re innocent,” Russo asked.

“Because they lie,” he responded. “And they cheat.”

Giuliani also brought up Hunter Biden and Andrew Cuomo to claim there’s a double standard at the Department of Justice.

“You see the differences between the way a Cuomo is treated and the way I’m treated,” he said.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of NBC New York.

