Joe Scarborough was very skeptical of Senator Bernie Sanders’ attempts to paint House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Joe Biden’s other supporters as the “establishment” working against him.

Morning Joe spoke at length on Thursday about how Biden responded to Sanders’ jabs at his supporter base in the aftermath of Super Tuesday. The discussion also focused on how Clyburn recently told reporters that Sanders never tried to court him for an endorsement, adding “I find it very interesting that someone is referring to African American voters in South Carolina as the establishment. I don’t understand how that vote can be dismissed.”

“You really have to say that a guy that owns three houses, that is a millionaire, that is attacking a black voter in Orangeburg, South Carolina as ‘the establishment,’ as ‘the elites’ may be missing the bigger plot,” Scarborough said.

