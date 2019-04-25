Scarborough Goes Off on Franklin Graham’s Attack On Buttigieg’s Sexuality: ‘Shut Up – You Are a Disgrace!’

Joe Scarborough went off on recent comments made by Franklin Graham over Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality Thursday morning, exclaiming out loud “Oh shut up, you are a disgrace!”

Scarborough’s piqued response came after the President of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association delivered a mini-tweetstorm on Wednesday that condemned Buttigieg’s claim of being a “gay Christian,” saying that that Bible “defines homosexuality as sin,” before prattling verbiage that clearly Scarborough saw as nonsense.

Graham tweeted:

Presidential candidate & South Bend Mayor @PeteButtigieg is right—God doesn’t have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by. God doesn’t change. His Word is the same yesterday, today & forever. 1/3 https://t.co/QHDNY3pwzJ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women. 2/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world—to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation. 3/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

Scarborough continued his anti-Graham rant, saying “You are a disgrace for normalizing Donald Trump’s behavior” before a long conversation with frequent Morning Joe Jon Meacham.

Watch above via MSNBC.

