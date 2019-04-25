comScore

Scarborough Goes Off on Franklin Graham’s Attack On Buttigieg’s Sexuality: ‘Shut Up – You Are a Disgrace!’

By Colby HallApr 25th, 2019, 7:47 am

Joe Scarborough went off on recent comments made by Franklin Graham over Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality Thursday morning, exclaiming out loud “Oh shut up, you are a disgrace!”

Scarborough’s piqued response came after the President of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association delivered a mini-tweetstorm on Wednesday that condemned Buttigieg’s claim of being a “gay Christian,” saying that that Bible “defines homosexuality as sin,” before prattling verbiage that clearly Scarborough saw as nonsense.

Graham tweeted:

Scarborough continued his anti-Graham rant, saying “You are a disgrace for normalizing Donald Trump’s behavior” before a long conversation with frequent Morning Joe Jon Meacham.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Colby Hall: