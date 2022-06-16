Sean Hannity Grills Tulsi Gabbard, Who Does Everything She Can to Avoid Disagreeing with Him

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard awkwardly tried to wriggle out of having to disagree with Sean Hannity on Thursday.

Gabbard has been a staple on Fox News for several months, during which time she has told the network’s hosts and their mostly conservative viewers what they want to hear. She is not the first person with a liberal track record to appeal to conservatives while self-censoring whatever liberal beliefs she holds, but she is perhaps the most notable example of this on the network.

In a telling appearance on Hannity, the host put Gabbard on the spot and she tried to weasel out of having to disagree with him.

“I would like America to go back to the Trump policies and secure our border,” Hannity began the interview. “I would like to go back to the policies that America is energy independent and stop sucking up to Iran, Venezuela, OPEC, and Saudi Arabia. I would like lower taxes, not higher taxes, less bureaucracy, not more bureaucracy. Now, you’re a Democrat, Tulsi. Do you disagree with any of my plans, things I’d like to do?”

Gabbard laughed nervously and stated, “We should have a conversation about each of those things, Sean. We probably agree on some, disagree on others. But, when we–”

“Alright, here’s one,” Hannity interrupted.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Gabbard protested.

Why, of course she objected. When Gabbard told Hannity, “We should have a conversation about each of those things” that they may disagree on, she didn’t mean on air. Are you crazy, Sean? She’s not about to displease your largely conservative audience. Tulsi’s building her Republican street cred here!

Despite her obvious reluctance, Hannity pressed on:

HANNITY: So we shouldn’t have open borders, we should go back the Trump policies, you be ok with that?” GABBARD: I’ve been very vocal about that – that open borders are a threat to own homeland security and with open borders, we don’t really have a country. HANNITY: Ok. Now, we have a 41-year high of inflation and record-high gas prices. Now, we can finish the Keystone XL pipeline very quickly and every day we’ll get 900,000 barrels of Canadian oil right into the United States. Would you go forward with that? And would you lift the restrictions that Joe Biden put on ANWR and federal land leases for fracking and oil? Would you join me in that effort? GABBARD: I would look forward to a plan that ensures our energy security in a way that serves the interest of the American people and is done so responsibly. HANNITY: Yeah, you’re kinda ducking a little bit. I’m asking very specifically. GABBARD: Not at all. HANNITY: Keystone pipeline, you’re in favor of? GABBARD: Whether it’s the Keystone pipeline or other resources that we have available here in our country– [CROSSTALK] GABBARD: –and done so in a way that’s responsible and not contaminating water as some of the fracking has done in certain parts of the country. HANNITY: Would you remove the restrictions and regulations that Joe Biden put on the energy sector? And that means allowing more leases to be given to oil and gas companies on federal lands, that would finish the Keystone XL pipeline, reopen ANWR, and allow these companies to do what they do best – and that’s produce the lifeblood of the world’s economy. Would you support me in that effort? GABBARD: I support you and agree with you in energy security. I don’t know specifically chapter and verse all the regulations and restrictions that Joe Biden has put in place, but I can say broadly he has put restrictions in place that have inhibited our ability to be able to provide the energy that the American people need, especially during this critical time.

Later in the interview, Hannity told Gabbard, “Your party refuses to look at the damage they’ve done and shift course. Why?”

“That’s a great question,” Gabbard replied. “And it’s the question for Joe Biden, for Kamala Harris, and the leaders of the Democratic Party.”

Last month Gabbard, who is pro-choice, appeared on Hannity and hailed the looming end of Roe v. Wade. Days before, Politico published a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that is poised to overturn the landmark decision recognizing a constitutional right to abortion.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.