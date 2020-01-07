Former Trump administration aide Sebastian Gorka spoke with Lou Dobbs tonight about the Iranian missile attack on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, saying President Donald Trump will “unleash holy hell.”

Gorka told Lou Dobbs that the attack is a “massive miscalculation” by Iran, even suggesting “paradoxically we should welcome what they have decided to do” because now it shows the threat out in the open.

“Now there can be no question that Iran is a threat to American national security,” he said. “They chose the wrong time with the wrong president. This president will unleash holy hell on that regime. Not against the people of Persia, but against the murderous mullahs that have created a theocratic dictatorship that is a pariah and the greatest sponsor of state terrorism in the world today.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]