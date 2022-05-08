Sen. Cassidy Says GOP Will ‘Absolutely’ Support $33 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine: ‘Give the Ukrainians What They Need for Victory’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday that as long as the price tag on President Joe Biden‘s requested $33 billion aid package for Ukraine can be justified, then Republicans will “absolutely” go along with it.

“This has changed from a war in which we thought Russia was going to win into one in which we think the Ukrainians can win,” Cassidy said in a Fox News interview. “And I’ll point out: the Russians are killing civilians, the Ukrainians are killing Russian tanks.”

He argued that it is “a lot better to destroy the other person’s army than attempt to break their will, because the Ukrainians are not going to give up.”

“Let’s give the Ukrainians what they need for victory,” Cassidy added.

Asked if Ukraine can count on the U.S. for continued support, the Louisiana Republican said he thinks they can since “the understanding is that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, they’re going to keep going” and will eventually trigger the U.S.’s NATO alliance.

“It’s better for us to support the Ukrainians than to trigger that so that our young men and women who are in the Baltic states or Poland would then be drawn into combat,” Cassidy said. “So I think we’re helping the Ukrainians, I think it’s the wiser way for us to go for many reasons.”

Watch above, via Fox News

