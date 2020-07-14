Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) straight up told people to “kiss my ass” if they continue to oppose reopening schools for political reasons.

The senator joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night to discuss the news that numerous schools plan to continue with online learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Kennedy argued that “some people seem to be enjoying” the fact that America continues to face troubles because of the health crisis.

“Maybe they just hate America,” Kennedy said. “Maybe they just enjoy watching the world burn. I think some are liking the chaos because they think it gives them a political advantage.”

Even though the CDC has warned about the potential hazards of reopening schools, Kennedy continued by saying they must reopen because “keeping the schools closed is going to hurt [kids] far worse than the coronavirus can.” As he acknowledged those who disagree with his position, Kennedy continued to hammer away at those who think they will politically benefit from ongoing school closures.

“They are using our kids as political pawns,” Kennedy said. “To them I say, unashamedly, they can kiss my ass. That’s wrong to do that the kids of America.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

