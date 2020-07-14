Ex-Trump Attorney Suggests Prosecutor Investigate Top Mueller Deputy Andrew Weissmann

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney John Dowd on Monday called for U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate former Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann.

“Weissman and his dream team failed in their first attempt to manufacture a crime and want to further abuse the process when their sorry effort has been exposed,” Dowd said in a comment to The Washington Times. “The Stone indictment did not allege a crime by President Trump. So why further abuse the process except more sour grapes.”

“Mr. Durham ought to take a hard look at Mr. Weissmann’s conduct on the dream team,” he added.

The comment came after Weissmann on Friday opined on Trump commuting a sentence imposed on his former adviser, Roger Stone. “Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell,” Weissmann wrote on Twitter. “Commutation can’t stop that.”

Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham in 2019 to investigate the roots of the inquiry into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and to determine whether Mueller’s team conducted itself appropriately as it pursued charges against Trump’s staffers. including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Stone. Before receiving his commutation from Trump, Stone had been scheduled to report to prison on Tuesday on charges that included misleading Congress.

Weissmann, who announced this week that he will be publishing a book about his time on the Mueller investigation, developed a reputation over his career as a prosecutor for using hardball tactics against his targets.

