Fox’s Shannon Bream: Supreme Court Source Says NPR Story on Gorsuch Refusing to Wear a Mask Is ‘Not Accurate’

An NPR story about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor began gaining traction on social media on Tuesday. But according to a report on Fox News, the story isn’t true.

The report in question is by Nina Totenberg. It noted that Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at elevated risk in the event she contracts Covid-19. Totenberg reported that amid the Omicron surge,

…Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up. They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.

On Tuesday night, Fox News Chief Legal Correspondent Shannon Bream appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier. She said a “source at the Supreme Court” told her the story is not true.

“What have you been able to find out?” Baier asked.

After recapping the NPR story, Bream reported,

I am told that is not accurate. A source at the Supreme Court says there’s been no blanket admonition or request from Chief Justice Roberts that the other justices begin wearing masks to arguments. The source further stated Justice Sotomayor did not make any such request to Justice Gorsuch. I’m told, given that fact, there was also no refusal by Justice Gorsuch. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted, and they do test before taking the bench for arguments.

