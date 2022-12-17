Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Unspecified Emergency at ‘Ghost Adventures’ Taping

Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after an “unspecified medical emergency” while reportedly shooting an episode of paranormal investigation show Ghost Adventures in California Friday evening, according to Santa Paula Police.

The Discovery+ and Travel Channel show episode was taping on location at the Glen Tavern Inn, a venue that’s been featured on several paranormal reality shows. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to several outlets that emergency services responded to the location at around 6:30 p.m. and transported the patient, Sharon Osbourne, to a local hospital.

Officials said the unspecified medical event was non-life threatening, but there has been no update on Obsourne’s condition or status otherwise.

The Glen Tavern Inn has been the subject of episodes for both Ghost Adventures and The Dead Files, another paranormal reality TV show from the Travel Channel. The Inn is frequently cited as one of America’s most “haunted” inns, and is popular with fans of ghost tourism.

Osbourne has dealt with not only her own issues, including a bout of covid, but has been caring for her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Neither TMZ, Fox News, or MSNBC were able to obtain comments from Osbourne’s representatives or Discovery Channel. CNN has not covered the news at this time.

