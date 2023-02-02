‘She’s Doomed’: Greg Kelly Buries Nikki Haley, Shows Forgotten Video He Says Makes Her Challenge to Trump ‘D.O.A.’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly slammed Nikki Haley’s plan to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by saying her candidacy is “doomed” thanks to comments she made in 2021 about former President Donald Trump.

Word of Haley’s upcoming announcement dropped on Tuesday, as Charleston’s Post and Courier reported that Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, will announce a run on Feb. 15. She also served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

On Wednesday, Kelly dismissed her candidacy out of hand.

“This is Nikki Haley and she thinks she can be president,” he said before calling the move a “big, big, big mistake” and ripping “career politicians.”

“They really stand for nothing because I do remember – and I’m gonna show you right now – Nikki Haley saying that she would never do what she’s going to do.”

He aired a clip of Haley answering a reporter’s question in April 2021 when she said she would not challenge Trump if he were to run in 2024.

“If he runs again in 2024, will you support him?” the reporter asked.

“Yes,” Haley replied without hesitating.

“If he decides that he’s going to run would that preclude any sort of run that you would possibly make yourself?” the reporter pressed.

“I would not run if President Trump ran,” Haley replied.

“How about that?” Kelly reacted. “She’s doomed. Her candidacy is doomed right here. This clip. She can’t be a candidate for president.”

Kelly then aired clips of Haley making flattering remarks about Trump.

“Is she running for president of the brownies?” he said in response. “And this job that she had at the United Nations really went to her head. You raise your hand when the secretary of State tells you to raise your hand.”

Kelly also accused Haley of overstating her accomplishments as governor of South Carolina and reiterated that the video of her saying she’d support Trump in 2024 makes her candidacy dead on arrival.

“She’s claiming credit for stuff that she had nothing to do with,” he said. “I think this thing though, about not running against President Trump – this – makes her candidacy D.O.A.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

