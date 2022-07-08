Shinzo Abe Assassination Video Aired By Cable News Networks

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on Friday, according to multiple reports. Video has emerged of the deadly shooting as well as the apprehension of the alleged assailant who killed the former PM with what is reportedly a homemade gun.

All three major cable news outlets showed the footage, which given the context, is difficult to watch but at the same time, not necessarily gory. Watch CNN’s coverage above.

Fox & Friends also covered but aired a different angle:

MSNBC’s Morning Joe appeared to also have the same video feed as Fox News:

The Daily Mail reported Abe was shot in the back in the city of Nara in south-central Honshu. The 67-year-old collapsed and was rushed to a hospital and a man was reportedly arrested. Abe appeared to have been shot twice and showed no signs of life, Japanese news outlet NHK reported.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who has so far been charged with attempted murder, according to NBC News.

