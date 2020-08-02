After President Donald Trump resumed coronavirus press briefings two weeks ago, there was some talk that he seemed to be adopting a “new tone” with respect to the virus.

Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s Meet the Press remarking, “So much for that new tone.”

He recapped the past week in the coronavirus pandemic and how the president retweeted claims about hydroxychoroquine being a “cure” from a doctor who apparently believes, as Todd bluntly put it, “diseases are caused by dreams of sex with demons.”

He noted the grim milestone of the United States reaching a Covid-19 death toll of over 150,000 and the latest economic numbers prior to extra unemployment benefits expiring just days ago.

Todd also lambasted the president for “making the most un-American and un-democratic of suggestions, proposing to delay the election.”

“Ultimately Mr. Trump increasingly looks like a man who looks like the more the virus spins out of control, the more his presidency does, too,” he added.

You can watch above, via NBC.

