Hours after London Bridge was shut down due to a stabbing attack, another stabbing incident was reported out of The Hague in the Netherlands.

Multiple media outlets report that a number of people were wounded during an attack that took place on the main shopping street in The Hague’s Grote Markt district. The attacker is believed to be male and is being pursued by the Dutch police as emergency services attend to the victims.

This attack comes shortly after the attack in London where a knifeman was shot and killed after injuring a number of people, including two dead. It is currently unclear whether these two incidents are related.

UPDATE – 3:34 p.m. ET: Fox News obtained footage from the scene of the attack, showing people running in panic within the shopping district.

At least three people are believed to have been stabbed

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via CNN and Fox News.

