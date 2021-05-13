In a Thursday night interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Stacey Abrams decried the Arizona election audit as a “continuation of the insurrection.”

The voting rights activist told Cooper, “It’s a continuation of the big lie, but more importantly and more concerningly, it’s a continuation of the insurrection, of this attempt to disenfranchise voters and to dismiss the legitimacy of our elections.”

The “audit” in Arizona has become a farcical affair where CyberNinjas, a group from Florida with no prior election audit experience, has begun scanning ballots with UV lights to see if there are bamboo fibers from China, among other absurd and baseless theories.

There is no legal pathway for this “audit” to change the results of the 2020 election. Even if they could somehow claim that there was fraud and it affected enough ballots in Arizona to potentially change the results, President Joe Biden would still have enough electoral college votes to prevail.

Abrams suggested that the audit was not about changing the results, but instead for Republicans to have a greater chance at winning elections.

“Just today there was leaked audio from Heritage Action for America,” said Abrams, “where they admitted that this is model legislation being promulgated across the country through a vast Republican intention of limiting access to the right to vote, because they think it’s the best way to win.”

She also called out House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he claimed, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

Abrams called McCarthy’s comments “hypocrisy,” and “gaslighting,” and continued, “They are saying aloud that there’s nothing wrong and at the exact same time they’re pushing forward legislation to fix something they say is broke. Either they’re lying then or they’re lying now.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

