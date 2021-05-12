Kevin McCarthy Claims Nobody is Questioning Legitimacy of 2020 Election

Either House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a temporary bout of amnesia on Wednesday, or he lied about the “Big Lie” by suggesting nobody is questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the White House press pool on Monday after an infrastructure meeting with President Joe Biden. This took place after McCarthy conducted the House Republican vote that morning to force Congresswoman Liz Cheney out of her role as GOP conference chairwoman because she refuses to fall in line behind former President Donald Trump and his 2020 election lies.

As McCarthy took questions, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked him about all of this, and he answered “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today.”

McCarthy’s statement completely ignores the fact that ever since Trump lost the election, he has falsely claimed over, and over, and over, and over again that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him. It was that rhetoric that fueled Trump’s supporters into violently attacking the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election’s certification, and Cheney has held Trump personally responsible for that ever since it happened.

Trump’s media allies and political supporters have a clear strategy to minimize and hijack the conversations surrounding the insurrection and the big lie in order to politically shield the former president. McCarthy’s remarks come after he participated in the big lie by claiming Trump “won the election,” careened back and forth with his position on Trump, and his pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago says enough about who he considers the leader of the GOP.

This leaves out the fact that McCarthy was clearly irked by Cheney and wanted her out of leadership.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

