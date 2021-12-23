MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle broke down on Thursday talking about a late American war hero’s message for his son that became a memoir and turned into a film directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

The film, A Journal for Jordan, which is the same title as the 2008 memoir, will be released in theaters on Saturday.

“While deployed in Iraq in 2005, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King spent time writing a 200-page journal to his unborn son, Jordan,” said Ruhle during her show, Stephanie Ruhle Reports. “In it, he shared his knowledge and advice on everything from power, prayer, to the gift of love.”

Ruhle continued, breaking down:

On the very last page, telling Jordan “It was everything he could think of to teach his young son on how to be a man if he didn’t make it home.” And with 30 days left on his tour, King was killed in combat after an IED detonated near his armored vehicle. His young son was 6 months old. King’s fiancé and Jordan’s mother, Dana Canedy, wrote about the incredible story in the award-winning memoir titled A Journal for Jordan and it is now a major motion picture directed by Denzel Washington.

King was 48 years old when he was killed in 2006.

Following an excerpt of the film being played, Ruhle interviewed Canedy, whom Ruhle said she has known “for a long time,” along with her son Jordan.

Canedy’s response to Ruhle’s question of “how much does the journal mean to Jordan now” in that “he’s becoming a man” caused the anchor to apparently tear up.

“He is. He is. In fact, he wore his father’s shoes for the first time to the premiere of the movie. That’s how much of a man he’s becoming,” said Canedy. “And the shoes fit. And I remember when he was little he used to clomp around in the living room and then I would say to him, ‘One day they’ll fit baby, one day.’ And they fit now.”

“And when I got off out of the car for the red carpet for our premiere, Jordan was standing there waiting for me in his dad’s shoes,” she continued, causing Ruhle to put her hands over her nose near her eyes with her head bowed down.

“This isn’t all just red carpets and premieres, though,” Ruhle told Canedy, who concurred, adding, “It is an incredible, beautiful story we’re saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’ But it’s also so difficult. You’re reliving this horrible loss in your life, your son losing his father.”

“What is this like for you?” asked Ruhle.

Canedy replied:

It’s up and down. Mostly up. I’m getting hugs from people all over the country, which is so wonderful, and people like you and others who care about our story keeps me uplifted. The day when we were shooting scenes in Arlington Cemetery was one of the worst days of my entire life really, but the pain is worth it to tell the story, which you know, I’m not telling just for us. I don’t speak for any other military families but my own but I have heard from families who say thank you for giving folks an up close idea of what it’s like to be in combat, you know, the decisions that families have to make that you don’t often think about. And so if I have to make myself a little public or go through some pain reliving some of this, it’s worth it for the beauty of the story and sharing it with so many people. I’m honored to do it.

“Dana, I am so proud of you. I love you,” said Ruhle, barely keeping it together. “And I’m grateful for you.”

They both wished each other a Merry Christmas.

“My best to Jordan,” said Ruhle.

“If I can make it through this commercial break you will see me for another hour,” said Ruhle, barely maintaining her composure. “I’m picking up coverage right after this break.”

