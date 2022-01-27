Stephanie Ruhle Ecstatic Over Latest GDP Growth: ‘Boy, Does It Look Good’

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle sounded ecstatic on Thursday in response to the latest gross domestic product figure.

“We just got the latest snapshot of our economy and, boy, does it look good. The GDP numbers for the fourth quarter are … fantastic,” she said at the top of Stephanie Ruhle Reports. “Shows that the U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 6.9 annual rate at the end of 2021. That is significantly better than analysts expected.”

The fourth quarter is between October and December.

However, Ruhle inserted a caveat related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“But remember, Omicron did not really hit until the end of the quarter, in December, meaning the report doesn’t show the full scope of the economic picture right now,” she said.

According to CNBC:

Gains came from increases in private inventory investment, strong consumer activity as reflected in personal consumption expenditures, exports and business spending as measured by nonresidential fixed investment. Across-the-board decreases in the pace of government spending subtracted from GDP, as did imports, which are measured as a drag on output. The quarter brought an end to a 2021 that saw a 5.7 [percent] increase in annualized GDP, the strongest pace since 1984 as the U.S. tried to pull away from the unprecedented drop in activity during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com