Stephanie Ruhle Mocks Larry Kudlow for Praising Liz Truss’ ill-Fated Economic Plan Shortly Before Her Ouster: ‘He Just Loves It’

Stephanie Ruhle put Fox Business host and former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on blast Thursday, hours after the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom Kudlow effusively praised less than a month ago.

Truss had been in office for just 44 days upon announcing her intention to resign.

She came under fire immediately after introducing a budget that would have given wealthy Brits substantial tax cuts that were to be paid for by borrowing lots of money.

Her plan was roundly rejected and sent markets and the pound tumbling. Meanwhile, interest rates soared.

On Thursday’s 11th Hour on MSNBC, Ruhle aired a clip of Kudlow hailing Truss and her budget on Sept. 23. During that episode, Kudlow compared Truss’ plan to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America,” which the congressman said he intends to pass through the House if Republicans retake the chamber.

“It’s her economic plan that sent everyone running for the hills,” Ruhle said of Truss’ ill-fated agenda. “And why that should matter here, is there’s a whole lot of Republicans who love that economic plan. I want to share it, it was just a couple weeks ago, Larry Kudlow was applauding her plans on Fox News.”

In the snippet, Kudlow offered unabashed praise of Truss.

“The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan, which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America‘ plan,” Kudlow said last month. “Let’s start with Truss. She is slashing tax rates and deregulating energy. I just love it.”

Ruhle reacted with mockery.

“He just loves it,” she reacted. “That’s Trump’s former economic adviser saying, her plan’s a lot like Kevin McCarthy’s.”

Ruhle wasn’t the only MSNBC personality on Thursday to needle a Fox Business personality of his praise of Truss. Earlier in the day, Nicolle Wallace mocked another former Trump economic adviser, Stephen Moore, for offering similar plaudits.

“I love what Liz Truss is doing,” Moore said on Sept. 26. “I think it’s exactly the right agenda of cutting taxes, reducing government spending, deregulating, moving back towards fossil fuels. It’s exactly what the United States should be doing.”

Wallace aired the clip and asked, “Did they think we wouldn’t find that?” she asked. “That was less than a month ago..”

Watch above via MSNBC.

