Biden Roasts Oz After Finding Out He Went to High School in Delaware: ‘But Delaware Was Smart Enough to Send Him to New Jersey’

President Joe Biden took a shot at Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz during a fundraiser for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Fetterman and Oz are currently locked in a tight race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

At one point during the event, Biden recalled learning that Oz attended high school in the president’s home state of Delaware.

“I couldn’t believe it. He went to high school in Delaware,” Biden told the audience, according to Politico. “But Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey.”

The comment drew laughs from the crowd.

Oz has been dogged by allegations that he’s a carpetbagger. Until 2020, he was registered to vote in New Jersey, where he’d lived for decades. That year, he registered to vote in Pennsylvania using his in-laws’ address.

Fetterman, meanwhile, suffered a stroke in May and has been working with a speech therapist as he recovers. In recent interviews, he has had to use a monitor that displays questions in text form so he fully understands them. The stroke hasn’t prevented Fetterman from relentlessly trolling Oz on Twitter, particularly over his ties to New Jersey.

In July, Oz posted a video on Twitter criticizing the lieutenant governor, saying he and other Democrats “put criminals ahead of the community.”

One eagle-eyed person with Fetterman’s campaign noticed the backdrop of Oz’s video resembled images from a People magazine profile of the former TV doctor inside his estate in New Jersey.

“Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey,” Fetterman tweeted.

