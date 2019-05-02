President Donald Trump‘s top pick for the Federal Reserve, Stephen Moore, withdrew his name from consideration on Thursday following a media frenzy over comments he’s made in the past; comments first reported by CNN’s K-File.

But up until he was a Trump nominee, Moore was considered an economic expert worthy of employ by, yes, CNN. That’s a fact which Moore and FNC’s Tucker Carlson brought up on Thursday night.

Toward the end of the interview, Carlson said “really quick? I thought you just re-signed at CNN, they wanted you to work there. And then I’m watching tonight and they’re telling me that, like, you’re evil. How did that…?”

“This is little awkward for CNN, because every night they trash me, now, when for the last two and a half years I’ve been their senior economics writer,” he said. “If I’m such a scoundrel and sexist, then why did they have me on every night?”

After a pointed pause Carlson asked, “what’s the answer?”

“Well, I mean I don’t know, you’d have to ask them,” said Moore. “But the point is I don’t think you should hold accountable for things that were written 25 years ago. They even looked at my Christmas letters that we would send out to friends and family, that were just kind of jokes, we’d make fun of everyone.”

“You have to stand up to these people,” said Carlson. “This is, it’s disgusting what’s happening. It’s disgusting what happened to you, and Kavanaugh, and a lot of other people in this city.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of FOX News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com