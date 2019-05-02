Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Have Reportedly Been Trying to Help Mark Halperin Stage a Comeback

Prior to his fall from grace, Mark Halperin frequently appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Now, it appears the show’s hosts are looking to help him make a comeback.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have been trying to aid Halperin in his comeback efforts by trying to create an online-only show with him ahead of the 2018 midterms. The Beast reports, through multiple MSNBC sources, Scarborough and Brzezinski did not seek approval from network executives to involve Halperin in the project, and the network later pulled the plug.

Brzezinski also, according to the Beast, caught network honchos off guard on April 5 when she offered positive commentary about an appearance by Halperin on Michael Smerconish‘s SiriusXM radio show.

Halperin has largely been out of the public eye after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the political commentator surfaced in late 2017. The Beast reports that in addition to the tangible ways in which they have tried to aid Halperin, Scarborough and Brzezinski have also offered “moral support” behind-the-scenes. MSNBC, Scarborough, and Brzezinski all declined to comment to the Beast.

