Fox & Friends‘ Steve Doocy took Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to task for not producing any facts to backup claims that nine members of the Biden family took payouts as part of an international influence peddling scheme.

Doocy’s takedown came a day after Republicans with the House Oversight Committee held a press conference to discuss Biden bank records, but didn’t produce any actual proof tying the Bidens to any corruption. The committee alleges that the Bidens ran shell companies that received wire transfers from the Chinese and Romanians totaling around $10 million.

“I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy said. “They show that some of the president’s relatives were paid more than $10 million from foreign sources between 2015 and 2017. And your party, the Republican investigators, say that that’s proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James. But that’s just your suggestion. You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You have got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is… there’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

“We know the complexity of the way the Bidens set these shell companies up were made to try to disguise, not only the money they were receiving, but also Joe’s involvement,” Comer said. “We’re at the very beginning stages of this but in talking with the informants that we have, some of the Biden associates that nobody’s heard from yet, we know that Joe Biden was actively involved and we’re still looking for more bank records that we believe will implicate Joe Biden’s active participation in this at the end of the day.”

Watch the Fox News clip above.

