MSNBC political analyst Steve Schmidt kept up his fight with Donald Trump going by brutally mocking the president on TV after their Wednesday morning squabble on Twitter.

Schmidt joined Meet The Press Daily with Chuck Todd on Wednesday, and the host started things off by congratulating Schmidt for getting the president’s attention.

“Obviously, you are not washed up if he’s paying attention to you,” Todd said, which drew a visible chuckle from Schmidt.

As Schmidt and former Clinton advisor Philippe Reines discussed Trump’s current chances in the 2020 election, the former Republican strategist argued that Joe Biden’s strength is “dramatically underreported,” and “it’s a very different race” from the 2016 election. Later on, Schmidt tore into the “total abject insanity” of the last 2 weeks, called Trump a “tax cheat” in reference to the New York Times’ reporting, and ripped into his “unhinged” debate performance.

“We saw the same blustering buffoonery that our allies see, that’s why they laugh at him in public,” Schmidt said. “That’s before his recklessness caught him coronavirus and he exposed and decapitated his own campaign, much of the White House staff, the joints chiefs of staff, precipitating a real, legitimate national security issue with his total idiocy and recklessness.”

Schmidt continued to cycle through a litany of negative stories pertaining to Trump before proclaiming “this whole rotten, fetid thing is collapsing.”

“It’s ‘Downfall’ time,” Schmidt declared. “And so the walls are coming in on the campaign, on the White House, and he’s going down.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

