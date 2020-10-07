Steve Schmidt Fires Back at ‘Sick and Feeble’ Trump with Covid-Themed Zingers: ‘Save Your Breath’

MSNBC contributor and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blasted back at Donald Trump after the president insulted him on Wednesday.

The commotion began when Trump picked up on a tweet from Gray Television syndicated host Greta Van Susteren, who called Schmidt “rude” for bashing Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as an “embarrassment” and a “fool.”

Because I’ve beaten him and his very few remaining clients so much, and so badly, that he has become a blathering idiot. He failed with John McCain and will fail again with all others. He is a total loser. @MarshaBlackburn is a Tennessee Star, a highly respected WINNER! https://t.co/SxUzvwIHxT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

As Mediaite previously noted, Schmidt is a prominent member of The Lincoln Project, the #NeverTrump Republican organization devoted to challenging the president and his allies. Schmidt took notice of Trump’s insults, and he started his retaliation by promising Trump a humiliating defeat in the 2020 election.

“You are losing. You are getting crushed. You will be humiliated,” Schmidt said. “The Lincoln Project is going to humiliate you and your crooked family over the next month. You are the worst President in American History. You have failed.”

.@realDonaldTrump You are losing. You are getting crushed. You will be humiliated. @ProjectLincoln is going to humiliate you and your crooked family over the next month. You are the worst President in American History. You have failed. https://t.co/w1E9ZvRaYc — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump You aren’t very smart. Parscale knows that. That is why he was able to steal so much money from you. It’s why you aren’t on TV in so many places. It’s why you are losing. Watch me on TV Donald when the race gets called. Watch my smile when you are repudiated. https://t.co/w1E9ZvRaYc — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

Later on, as Schmidt also hit back at Van Susteren, he took things up a notch by mocking Trump’s photo-op during his return to the White House. This took place three days after the president was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“Save your breath,” said Schmidt. “You looked so sick and feeble on top of the Truman Balcony.”

.@greta How wonderful it must be to see Donald, champion of decency rush to your defense. Nothing to say? Hypocrisy got your tongue. It’s ok. Donald you are tweeting a lot. Save your breath. You looked so sick and feeble on top of the Truman Balcony. https://t.co/w1E9ZvRaYc — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

