comScore

Steve Schmidt Fires Back at ‘Sick and Feeble’ Trump with Covid-Themed Zingers: ‘Save Your Breath’

By Ken MeyerOct 7th, 2020, 10:35 am

MSNBC contributor and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt blasted back at Donald Trump after the president insulted him on Wednesday.

The commotion began when Trump picked up on a tweet from Gray Television syndicated host Greta Van Susteren, who called Schmidt “rude” for bashing Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as an “embarrassment” and a “fool.”

As Mediaite previously noted, Schmidt is a prominent member of The Lincoln Project, the #NeverTrump Republican organization devoted to challenging the president and his allies. Schmidt took notice of Trump’s insults, and he started his retaliation by promising Trump a humiliating defeat in the 2020 election.

“You are losing. You are getting crushed. You will be humiliated,” Schmidt said. “The Lincoln Project is going to humiliate you and your crooked family over the next month. You are the worst President in American History. You have failed.”

Later on, as Schmidt also hit back at Van Susteren, he took things up a notch by mocking Trump’s photo-op during his return to the White House. This took place three days after the president was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“Save your breath,” said Schmidt. “You looked so sick and feeble on top of the Truman Balcony.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: