Stormy Daniels Says Michael Avenatti Doesn’t Scare Her Because ‘I’ve Seen Donald Trump Naked’

Stormy Daniels said she’s more upset at her former lawyer Michael Avenatti than Donald Trump – and claimed it’s simply not possible for Avenatti to scare her because she’s seen Trump in his birthday suit.

Last week, a jury found Avenatti guilty of defrauding Daniels out of $300,000 from an $800,000 advance fee on her book. Avenatti had represented himself and cross-examined Daniels on the witness stand.

Dan Abrams, the founder of Mediaite, asked Daniels on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday if she regrets going public about her affair with Trump.

“The answer to that question probably changes 15 times a day,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m glad that I did because hopefully it brought some sort of awareness and put a stop to anybody who may have come after me, who may have been in that situation. Maybe it inspires other women, that if they are ever put in a position and too afraid to stay ‘No,’ they’ll think back on my story and hopefully do it differently I guess.”

Abrams asked, “Is it a ridiculous question to ask you who you’re angrier at today: Michael Avenatti or Donald Trump?”

Daniels didn’t hesitate.

“No, not at all,” she said. “I’m far angrier at Michael Avenatti. I only met Trump a handful of times, not even. I didn’t consider him to be a friend. I didn’t have private conversations, and didn’t trust him, and he certainly didn’t steal from me. Michael Avenatti betrayed my trust and every way possible. He lied to my face. He lied about me. He put me on a stand for five and a half hours and called me names.”

“Was it worse in court than you expected it was going to be with him?” the host asked.

“No, it actually wasn’t worse,” she replied. “Not to sound conceited, but I actually am a little impressed with how well I handled him. He doesn’t scare me. I’ve seen Donald Trump naked. Nothing Michael Avenatti can say will scare me.”

“Uh, I think that maybe we’ll just end it on that note,” Arbams said as his guest chuckled.

