Stormy Daniels revealed that her lawyer has been in contact with investigators involved in the probe into Donald Trump and his company, yet sounded the alarm about Michael Cohen’s jail term.

Sitting down with CNN’s John Berman on Monday’s New Day, Daniels said that while she has not yet been called to testify before the Manhattan grand jury regarding the Trump investigation, she is willing to cooperate.

“I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and provide whatever evidence they need from me,” she said. “I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly.

Daniels revealed that her attorney has been in contact with investigators into the probe, which is not being handled “in a criminal capacity.”

“I’ve had meetings with them about other issues. I’ve given depositions willingly about other cases involved and we honestly really thought the Supreme Court was going to step up and do the right thing, because it sets a really terrifying precedent that the president is above the law,” she said, later referencing Cohen and adding, “I just don’t understand how one man can go to prison for a crime and somebody else can’t even be investigated.”

Berman noted that Cohen took to Twitter to clarify he is “willing and able to fully cooperate” with officials investigating Trump, adding that he would provide evidence on the Daniels “hush money payment scheme directed by and for the benefit of Trump for which I was convicted and sentenced.”

I remain ready, willing and able to fully cooperate with #SDNY @SDNYnews on any prosecution of #Trump, Weisselberg, etc.. including but not limited to the @StormyDaniels hush money payment scheme directed by and for the benefit of Trump for which I was convicted and sentenced. pic.twitter.com/HrLMRWTdqS — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 2, 2021

“Same!” Daniels added, retweeting the post.

Daniels told Berman that she would tell prosecutors that she has “evidence that the money came from an account set up by — at the direction of Donald Trump,” adding, “I will tell them that money was traced back to Russian funds. I would give them copies of the bank wires and all of the transcripts for that.”

“I think that anybody should be really terrified that a normal citizen could take the fall for somebody in power,” she added of Cohen. “That should terrify anybody.”

Berman first stressed that CNN has not verified what Daniels said regarding Russian funds, later adding that Republicans on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) have blocked an investigation into Trump, citing Cohen’s sentence as sufficient punishment.

“What do you think about the fact that they basically let the former president off the hook here?” Berman asked.

“Like I said before, I think that it’s repulsive, and I think any citizen of the United States should be afraid,” Daniels responded.

Watch above, via CNN.

