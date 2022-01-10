Sunny Hostin Questions Science Behind CDC Decisions: ‘I Don’t Believe That’

ABC’s Sunny Hostin questioned whether the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a reliable source for information Monday on The View.

On Dec. 27, the CDC suggested that people who test positive for Covid-19 should shorten their isolation period from 10 days to five. Additionally, the agency is not recommending a testing requirement for those who have completed five days in quarantine and no longer have symptoms.

The new guidelines have seen the CDC and its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, take a lot of flak.

Hostin, who has been a staunch proponent for trusting scientists, said she’s “concerned” with new CDC guidelines that allow for a five-day isolation period.

“I don’t believe that,” Hostin said, then offering her own theory of infectiousness.

“I’m really concerned about this new CDC guidance, I know that the science is evolving, I know that our knowledge is evolving. But now the CDC is saying that, you know, after five days of being infected you don’t have to test negative, but — you can go out, you can go back to work and just wear a mask. I don’t believe that. I think after five days if you’re not testing you can certainly still be infectious and you can certainly still spread the virus to other people.”

Hostin then suggested to co-host Whoopi Goldberg that the CDC might have “business” in mind, rather than public health.

“I have to wonder, Whoopi, I mean, is it a business decision that was made? Is it that there’s a staff shortage? Is it that there’s a shortage of essential workers, and they just need people to get back to work because there are so many unvaccinated people?” she speculated.

“And then I just want to remember Dan Patrick, he was the Texas lieutenant governor, who once suggested elderly Americans were willing to die of Covid in order to save the economy,” Hostin added. “Well now he has Covid. I’m not willing to sacrifice my parents. I’m not willing to sacrifice my grandparents to Covid. I think people need to get with the program and just get vaccinated.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com