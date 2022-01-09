Fox News anchor Bret Baier confronted CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about whether the public has lost confidence in her agency.

In a tense discussion on Fox News Sunday, Baier made reference to ongoing “confusion” about the CDC’s guidance and questioned the agency’s leader on Americans potentially losing faith.

“Before you took this job officially, you emphasizes that one of your primary goals was to restore public trust,” Baier said. “But in this time, do you think that it’s fair to say that the trust and confidence the public has gone down with the CDC?”

“Thank you, Bret,” Walensky replied — before launching into a defense of the CDC.

“You know, this is hard,” Walensky said. “We have ever-evolving science with an ever-evolving variant, and my job is to provide updated guidance in the context of rapidly rising cases. That is what we’ve done, and I am here to explain it to the American people. And I’m committed to continuing to do so and to continuing to improve.”

The exchange follows a report from CNN about Walensky enlisting the help of a prominent media consultant to assist her with messaging.

