The View’s reunion with Jedediah Bila grew heated when the panelists clashed with their former co-host over her opposition to vaccine mandates.

Bila beamed into the show on Tuesday, where Joy Behar brought up “the elephant in the room because you were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy.” Behar was referring to the fact that The View requires everyone in attendance to be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before they’re allowed into the building.

When Behar asked her why she hasn’t been inoculated, Bila said she had a “medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my infectious disease, vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors.”

“I’m not a candidate for this vaccine,” Bila said. She went on to claim that she has a “sky-high, multi-tier, multi-faceted natural immunity” to Covid, and the vaccine “poses a greater risk than a benefit” to herself.

Bila emphasized “I am not anti-vaxx,” but “I do oppose mandates,” and “the vaccine does not prevent you from getting Covid and does not prevent you from transmitting Covid.” It should be noted, numerous health officials have reached the consensus that vaccines reduce the probability of severe illness, and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the disease than the unvaccinated.

Behar was shocked by Bila’s remarks, and she brought up the fact that Bila’s return to The View comes months after Fox News let her go.

“Oh my goodness! That’s not so,” Behar exclaimed. “C’mon! You have been at Fox TV too long.”

Bila defended herself by referring to the CDC’s warning that transmission is possible for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Sunny Hostin shook her head at Bila’s argument and told her “I don’t understand why you would prioritize your personal freedom over the health and safety of others.”

“I don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air,” Hostin told Bila straight-up. “I’m really sorry, my friend. I’m really sorry.”

The two continued to fight it out until Whoopi Goldberg reined things in long enough to throw the show to commercials.

Watch above, via ABC.

