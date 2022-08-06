Suspended Prosecutor Claims He’s Being Punished Because DeSantis Wants Lemmings ‘Willing to Jump Off a Cliff of Freedom’

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren continues to rip into Gov. Ron Desantis (R), accusing the Florida governor of suspending him as both a political move ahead of 2024, as well as a supposed need for only “lemmings” around him willing to do a Thelma and Louise off a cliff of freedom.

Warren was suspended by DeSantis this week after the prosecutor declared he would not enforce any abortion ban or laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors. DeSantis accused Warren of “neglect” of office and suspended him this week, which the state attorney called “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“Our government is a government of laws, not a government of men,” DeSantis said at a press conference while discussing Warren, a lawyer the governor believes “put himself publicly above the law.”

Joining Chuck Todd for Meet the Press NOW, Warren claimed it is DeSantis’ presidential ambitions that are behind the suspension.

“The trigger that started this is the governor’s presidential ambitions. This is a political stunt, pure and simple, and it’s one that should scare anybody who cherishes democracy and free speech. This is a blatant abuse of power,” Warren said.

DeSantis is considered by many to be a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, though he has not given a solid indication that he is running.

Warren further claimed he is not being punished for actions he’s committed, but for rather defying potential future actions by DeSantis.

“He just doesn’t like the fact that I’m not kowtowing to him like everybody else, like these other lemmings who are jumping off a cliff of freedom in this country and in this state,” Warren told Todd.

The attorney also echoed previous points he’s made about the governor not having the right to suspend him from an elected position and the fact that he believes his punishment is meant to send a message to others across the state.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com