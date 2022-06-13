‘Let’s Cut the Small Talk’: Fox & Friends Grills Ron DeSantis if He’ll Take on Trump in 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and was challenged over his political ambitions in 2024, particularly if former President Donald Trump opts to run for the White House as well.

After an exchange of typical frustration with the Biden administration that one sees on the conservative opinion show, c0-host Pete Hegseth turned to his guest and said “Let’s cut the small talk. 2022’s coming up, 2024. We know President Trump is considering a run we know your name is atop that list as well. Where does that all sit in your mind right now?”

DeSantis punted in his initial reply, saying “It just sits when people bring up my name. We’ve got a lot going on,” before moving to the coming midterms in 2022, and completely avoiding the question asked and any comment on the former president.

After a goofy moment in which DeSantis was asked about “Top Guv” tee-shirts being sold with his likeness fashioned like the Top Gun logo (which Ainsely Earhardt lauded as a genius idea), Hegseth returned to 2024 plans. “You should see Top Gun, it’s amazing. Genuinely curious, If he runs do you run? How do you make that decision?”

“Nice try,” DeSantis replied. “We’re having fun here. It’s all good”

Earhardt followed “When will you announce or most candidates announce? Not until after midterms?”

Desantis answered ” I have no idea. At the end of the day, the interesting thing about me is people always inject my name into it just based on what I’m doing in Florida. And so, you know, we’ve really gotten more notoriety not because I’m out trying to do that just because I’m getting things done for people in my state.”

