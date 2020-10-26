Axios reporter Jonathan Swan cornered Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) when he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump didn’t campaign on cutting the national debt.

In a preview of his interview with Cruz, set to air on HBO Monday night, Swan noted that former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney once observed that conservatives were panicked about the deficit during Barack Obama’s presidency, but “we’re not so worried about that anymore” under this president.

When asked if Mulvaney was right, Cruz answered “I’m very worried about the debt, and I’m worried about it under Trump.”

“Now to be fair, Trump didn’t campaign on cutting the debt,” Cruz continued.

“He did,” Swan interjected. “He said he was gonna eliminate the national debt in 8 years.”

Cruz responded to that by noting Trump once called himself the “king of debt.”

During a lengthy interview Trump gave to the Washington Post in 2016, he insisted that his presidency would result in an explosion of economic growth and that he would be able to eliminate the nation’s $19 trillion debt “over a period of eight years.” The debt now stands in excess of $27 trillion.

Watch above, via Axios.

