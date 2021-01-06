Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) led his Congressional election certification blockade by demanding an investigative commission over the claims of voter fraud that have pervaded the country since the contest ended.

In his opening remarks to the senate floor, Cruz declared “democracy is in crisis” as he invoked polls showing that a fraction of the country is convinced that the 2020 election was “rigged.” This comes despite the fact that President Donald Trump and his allies pushed rampant voter fraud conspiracy theories for months, yet never produced any hard evidence for their case as it was repeatedly rejected in court.

Even if you do not share that conviction it is the responsibility, I believe, of this office, that that is a profound threat to the country and the legitimacy of any administrations that come in the future.

Cruz conceded that Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect is nearly certain, but he admonished fellow Republicans voting against the objections, saying “what does it say to nearly half of the country that believes the election was was rigged if we vote to not even consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election?” He claimed “I’m not arguing for setting aside the result of the election” while continuing to stand by unsubstantiated claims of fraud just because some people believe it.

The address went on with Cruz calling for an “emergency 10-day audit” to examine fraud claims. He said Democrats should “rest in comfort” if there is no evidence, “but for those who respect the voters, simply telling the voters to go jump in a lake, the fact that you have deep concerns is of no moment to us that jeopardizes, I believe, the legitimacy of this and subsequent elections.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

