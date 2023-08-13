Ted Cruz Wails Over ‘Disgraceful’ Appointment of David Weiss as Hunter Biden Special Counsel – Which He Lobbied for Less Than a Year Ago

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) denounced Attorney General Merrick Garland over the man he appointed to lead a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden — even though Cruz was asking for that very same man to be given that designation not too long ago.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo spoke with Cruz on Sunday Morning Futures, and the senator wasted no time joining the chorus of conservatives blasting Garland for designating David Weiss — the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has been overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation — as special counsel. Condemning the development as “disgraceful” and “a cover-up,” Cruz accused Weiss’ office of protecting the Biden family throughout the investigation into the foreign business dealings of the president’s son.

The result of all of that is that David Weiss either was an active participant in covering up this criminality and protecting Joe Biden in engaging in obstruction of justice. That is Option One. Or Option Two: he wasn’t the driver, he was just complicit. He was so weak that he could not stop the partisans and main justice from turning it into a political effort to protect Joe Biden. Either case, he is a wildly inappropriate person to be a special counsel. We should have a special counsel. Number One: we should have a special counsel to investigate Merrick Garland for whether he lied under oath the Congress into questioning from me and whether he committed obstruction of justice… Number Two: we need a whistleblower not to go back and bury what Hunter Biden did, which is what David Weiss has been doing for five years. We need a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and $20 million that his family received while he was vice president…It is bribert of the president of the United States is what these allegations are, and this special counsel, he ain’t gonna do anything to get to the bottom of that.

Cruz went on to demand not only Garland’s impeachment, but those of President Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for good measure.

The complaints about Weiss’ special counsel appointment come after Republcians previously lambasted the DOJ for not appointing one sooner. Cruz himself just so happened to sign a letter Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) sent out nearly one year ago where they and other Republicans implored Garland to give Weiss the powers of a special counsel.

“We the undersigned write to request that United States Attorney David C. Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Eiden investigation,” the letter stated.

Clearly, times have changed.

Watch above via Fox News.

