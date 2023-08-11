Kevin McCarthy Accuses Biden DOJ of Attempting to ‘Whitewash’ Hunter’s Crimes By Appointing Special Counsel

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was unexpectedly skeptical of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint U.S. Attorney for Delaware David C. Weiss — the lead investigator for the Hunter Biden case at the Department of Justice, to the position of special counsel.

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” tweeted McCarthy on Friday afternoon. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?”

“House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people,” he promised.

This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption. If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 11, 2023

At a press conference held earlier in the day, Garland revealed that he was elevating Weiss at the prosecutor’s request. Whistleblowers on the investigation have claimed that Garland had denied Weiss special counsel status at an earlier point in the investigation, but Weiss denied that he had requested it at the time.

A plea deal between Hunter Biden and Weiss fell apart before a judge last month after interrogation from a judge revealed that it would not technically protect Biden from charges other than the specific gun and tax crimes he was set to admit to as part of the deal.

Conservative legal commentator Andy McCarthy has argued that the plea deal was the product of Hunter Biden’s defense and Weiss’s prosecution team being “in cahoots.”

For that reason, the writer and Fox News contributor expressed the same skepticism that the Speaker of the House did.

“This is a sham, there is no special counsel investigation and there is no Biden investigation,” he declared on air at Fox. “This is the Biden Justice Department’s vehicle for maintaining control of an investigation that they are not pursuing. They’ve had the case for five years, they’ve never indicted it, they’re strategically allowing the statute of limitations to run.”

“He can’t be a special counsel because he’s inside the government, and the point of having a special counsel is to bring in someone from outside the government who we can trust,” he added.

