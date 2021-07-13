One of the Texas Democrats who left the state to stop Republicans from passing new election laws clashed with Fox News’ Pete Hegseth about their decision and the 2020 election.

Hegseth confronted Texas state representative James Talarico and said it seems like Democrats in D.C. are “using you as a prop or a puppet.”

“I swore an oath when I first got elected two years ago to uphold the Constitution,” Talarico responded. “The Constitution of the United States and also the Constitution of the great state of Texas. And after our former president Donald Trump started his big lie that the election was stolen, Republican legislators…”

Hegseth jumped in to ask, “How did you make this about Donald Trump in 20 seconds?”

He went on to ask why they’re not in Texas but in DC “doing press conferences with federal officials.”

Talarico said that Republicans are pushing all these voting laws because of the false statements Trump and his allies made about the election.

After Hegseth made a comment about partisan poll watchers, Talarico responded, “Do you remember a second ago when I talked about the big lie? This is exactly what I’m talking about.”

He told Hegseth people believe the big lie “because folks like you get on television every night and repeat the lie over and over again.”

Hegseth hit him for saying he opposes voter ID, but Talarico continued to criticize Hegseth for “spewing lies and conspiracy theories.”

He then asked Hegseth to tell viewers that Trump lost in 2020.

“Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020? Can you answer the question? Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020?” Talarico asked.

“I don’t really feel any obligation to answer anything of you,” Hegseth said.

“Is this an uncomfortable question for you?” Talarico remarked.

Hegseth said no before asking Talarico again why he’s in D.C. and not Texas.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

