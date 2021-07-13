CNN and MSNBC were tied on Monday for viewers in the 25-54 demographic, while Fox News continued to take the top spot.

In total day viewers, Fox News won in the demo with 257,000, while CNN and MSNBC were tied at 131,000 each. Fox similarly won in total viewers — 1.53 million to MSNBC’s 1.05 million to CNN’s 644,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in total viewers and the 25-54 demo on Monday (2.98 million, 564,000), followed by Hannity with 2.70 million total viewers and 464,000 in the demo.

Fox News’ The Five was third, with 2.56 million total viewers and 392,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show narrowly beat The Ingraham Angle for fourth place, 2.33 million to 2.32 million. Ingraham was fourth in the demo, with 363,000 viewers. Maddow received 300,000 viewers in the demo.

In primetime, Fox won with 2.67 million total viewers and 464,000 in the demo. MSNBC was in second with 1.80 million total and 221,000 in the demo. CNN was third with 839,000 total and 144,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends took the top spot in the morning, with 1.08 million total viewers and 190,000 in the demo. Morning Joe was second with 882,000 total and 112,000 in the demo. New Day was third with 437,000 total and 81,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com