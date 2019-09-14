Fox Business host Lou Dobbs signed off his Friday show wishing viewers a “great weekend” and followed up that salutation with a rapturous encomium for President Donald Trump, whom he duly credited with “making such a thing possible for us all.”

have a great weekend. the president makes such a thing possible for us all pic.twitter.com/KBaOZ2VPxB — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) September 14, 2019

Dobbs’ brief benediction came at the end of a show where he had also offered a hagiographic account of his recent visit to the White House, saying “there’s great sunshine beaming throughout the place” and “it’s winner and winning center.”

The Fox Business host has become one of Trump most devoted worshippers, warning that “traitors” to the president were “committing absolute suicide,” condemning Democrats — “to hell with them” — who have refused with him, and cursing as “damned idiots” any of the president’s disciples who don’t demonstrate sufficient faith in his agenda.

Watch the video above, via Brendan Karet and Fox Business Network.

