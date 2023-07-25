‘That’s an Awful Lot of Trouble’: Fox News Anchors Break Down DeSantis Campaign Woes After Mass Firings

Fox News Bret Baier and John Roberts brutally assessed that GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis could go the same way as Jeb Bush, judging by the misfortunes surrounding his 2024 campaign.

Baier joined Roberts on Tuesday to discuss Politico’s reporting that the Florida governor’s campaign has let go of more than one-third of its staff as part of a strategic reboot. This prompted Roberts to name Bush, Tim Pawlenty, and Scott Walker, reflecting on how their candidacies had “a sense of inevitability” before they eventually fizzled out.

“Could Ron DeSantis be the latest in the group?” Roberts asked.

“He’s desperately trying not to be, but this is a big sign,” Baier answered. “A third of your campaign staff, and we haven’t even gotten to August as of yet. There were real concerns by big donors, we were told, of the spending, the burn rate, and they were spending a lot of money but not getting a lot of bang for their buck.”

Baier proceeded to outline DeSantis’s polling struggles against Donald Trump, noting that the Florida governor hasn’t lived up to expectations that he would be the former president’s most difficult primary challenger. Roberts ran through the DeSantis campaign’s timeline while explaining that the shift in strategy comes after “constant reboots” they’ve had already.

“That’s an awful lot of trouble for a campaign that’s barely two months old,” Roberts assessed. Baier agreed, saying, “We have not made it to the first debate, August 23rd in Milwaukee.”

I do think this is setting up to be who will be the person who goes against the former president. Right now, if you look at every poll, positioning, what has happened after every indictment, after every major legal maneuver, the former president’s numbers have only gone up. So, there would have to be a major change for that to shift and I think that there is a fight to be the one person who will be the alternative.

Watch above, via Fox News.

