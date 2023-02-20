‘Are We That Stupid?’ Fox & Friends Clash Over U.S. Support for Ukraine After Biden’s Surprise Visit to Kyiv

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade and Lisa Boothe wound up in a major clash while discussing President Joe Biden’s commitment to more U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Fox & Friends devoted much of its coverage on Monday to Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met with Volodymyr Zelensky and marked the upcoming one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Things started to heat up when Boothe brought up the U.S. billions worth of aid to Ukraine already, and she asked, “Where is that money going? Is it being fully audited?”

As Boothe asked what a Ukrainian victory over Russia would look like, she said, “You’ve got people like Senator Lindsey Graham; with all due respect, he was fine with a 20-year war with Afghanistan. That wasn’t long enough for him.”

“That’s not true,” Kilmeade interjected. “Lisa, that’s not true.”

The conversation digressed as Kilmeade and Boothe discussed the U.S.’ botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. They got back on topic when Boothe referred to the U.S. servicemen she has spoken with as she claimed: “they are all apprehensive about what’s going on in Ukraine.”

“Who invaded who, Lisa?” Kilmeade asked. “Who invaded who?”

“I understand that, Brian,” said Boothe, “but what’s the objective?”

“It’s not a matter of us being skeptical,” Kilmeade continued. “Let’s just let them absorb all of Eastern Europe. Why not? They took a third of Georgia; we did nothing. They took Crimea, as you mentioned, and the Donbas. We did nothing. At one point, do you think we should sit there and watch history repeat itself again 60 years later? Are we that stupid not to learn from history?”

“Brian, with all respect, what’s the objective?” Boothe asked again.

“The objective is backing up an ally to make sure they’re not absorbed by an evil nation,” he answered.

“What’s it gonna take to do that?” Boothe asked.

“We’re doing it,” Kilmeade answered.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com