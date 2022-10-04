‘The Daily Show’ Pillories Kamala Harris’ Word Salads With ‘Veep’-Inspired Montage

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself a target of the typically left-leaning The Daily Show this week — as a new clip compared her to the bumbling fictional politician Selina Meyer, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in HBO’s Veep.

“The Veep reboot looks amazing,” the show tweeted, along with a clip splitting numerous Harris verbal gaffes with those of Meyer from the comedy show.

“Words have many meanings and sometimes instead of conveying our meaning, they can suggest other meanings,” Meyer said at the beginning of the video.

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community,” Harris jumped in and said afterwards.

Other verbal gaffes spliced together include the fictional Meyer declaring, “we are the United States of America because we are united and we are states,” and Harris saying, “we got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to have to take it seriously.”

At the end of the clip, Meyer managed to piece together, “I hope that clarifies the issue and this can be the last word on those words.” An interview with Harris then popped up where she declared “that “certain issues are just settled” only to add only moments later that we are “sadly living in unsettled times.”

Veep followed fictional Vice President Selina Meyer and ran from 2012 to 2019. Louis-Dreyfus has actually shown support to Harris in the past, tweeting in 2020, “‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character.”

The Daily Show typically reserves its satire for conservative targets, but it is currently undergoing some massive changes as host Trevor Noah announced he’s leaving his post after seven years with the show to refocus on standup comedy.

“It’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said last week. “I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days, you know, we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, but after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

