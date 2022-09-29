JUST IN: Trevor Noah Says He’s Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After Seven Years: ‘My Time is Up’

Trevor Noah told his live studio audience on Thursday he is leaving Comedy Central’s The Daily Show after seven years at the helm.

The show made the announcement an hour before Thursday’s episode aired by sharing a portion of the monologue.

“After the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. It’s time.”

Noah said he missed traveling and touring but will miss the show.

Variety first got the scoop from two sources and broke the news late Thursday evening. The outlet reported:

Noah revealed his plans to an audience at Thursday evening’s taping of the program in New York, according to two people familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear when his actual exit would take place, or whether the Paramount Global cable network had begun to consider a successor.

A representative for Comedy Central told Variety in a statement the show will go on.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” the statement said. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

The network might already be eying a replacement for the 37-year-old South African native. Noah’s replacement of longtime host Jon Stewart shocked the media world in 2015.

After only a handful of appearances as a correspondent on the show, the network tapped him to take over for an approving Stewart.

“I’m thrilled for the show and for Trevor,” Stewart said. “He’s a tremendous comic and talent that we’ve loved working with.”

