‘The Five’ Goes off the Rails After the Normally Reserved Dana Perino Makes a Dick Joke

Dana Perino sent her co-hosts on The Five reeling by delivering a double entendre during a segment about inflation on Monday.

The table was reacting to comments by President Joe Biden on Sunday’s 60 Minutes where he said that the “inflation rate month-to-month was [up] just an inch, hardly at all.”

Inflation rose just 0.1% in August, but was up 8.3% from that time last year.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld began his remarks with a joke that didn’t land with his co-hosts, but ultimately contributed to the mayhem about to ensue.

“When he said inflation is up just an inch, he was probably referring to a chart,” he said, holding up a line chart with an uptick about one inch long. “Look, that’s just an inch. That’s just an inch.”

“Maybe,” Perino replied.

“I think you’re right,” Jesse Watters stated.

“Thank you,” said a disappointed Gutfeld. “I thought that was a brilliant joke, but screw all of you.”

He went on to criticize Biden for declaring, “The pandemic is over,” even though he partly justified his student debt forgiveness plan on the pandemic.

Gutfeld finished talking and Perino began to tease the next segment.

“Hold it up again,” Watters said to Gutfeld, referring to his chart.

“It’s just an inch. You know, an inch matters,” Perino said while flashing a grin at the camera.

After a couple of seconds, the normally prim and proper Perino burst out laughing, along with her co-hosts.

“Dana Perino,” Watters reacted.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, 5:09 pm, September 19!” Gutfeld exclaimed. “Count it!”

Perino couldn’t keep her composure.

“God, this show is amazing,” she said, struggling through laughter.

Watch above via Fox News.

