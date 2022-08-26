‘The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted’: Mueller Investigator Predicts Feds Will Indict Trump

A former prosecutor who assisted in the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump says he believes the Department of Justice will prosecute the 45th president.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to obtain a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. Agents retrieved boxes of official documents, including classified material that Trump was supposed to leave with the government when he left office.

The government retrieved some official documents from Mar-a-Lago in January with the cooperation of Trump’s team. However, officials came to realize the former president had more material. The DOJ subpoenaed Trump to gather the remaining documents. In June, lawyers for Trump claimed he had no more official materials in his possession. That turned out not to be the case, as the FBI raid this month demonstrated.

Andrew Weissman, who assisted in the Mueller prove and also served as the top lawyer for the FBI, said on Friday’s Deadline: White House that based on what he’s seen, including the redacted affidavit, signs point to a prosecution of Trump:

I do think that one way to look at the obstruction might be simpler, which is simply the statements that were made by the Trump team to the National Archives saying that they returned everything and they’re repeating that statement through counsel to the Department of Justice when we know for a fact that that was the very least inaccurate. And there’s reporting that it was intentionally so – that the president deliberately withheld things. […] I have to say, when I read this today, my big overarching takeaway is – and I know this is just a prediction and speculation – but I say it’s an education one, is that the former president is going to be prosecuted.

Host Nicolle Wallace seemed audibly taken aback, as she could be heard saying, “Wow” offscreen.

Weissman added that there have been “repeated obstruction and false statements that were made” either by Trump or on his behalf.

“I don’t see, if you’re somebody like Merrick Garland, who is a former judge who thinks about precedent, about treating like defendants equally, I don’t see how you avoid that conclusion in this case.”

