‘Screw That Judge’: Peter Navarro Melts Down After Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Released, Says ‘That Guy Is a Joke’

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro threw a fit after the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to obtain a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the warrant, ordered a redacted version of the affidavit released. On Friday, the DOJ obliged.

The affidavit was used to obtain a warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where earlier this month, agents retrieved boxes of government documents – some of which are classified. Trump was supposed to turn over all government materials to the National Archives upon leaving office.

Appearing on Newsmax on Friday, Navarro slammed Reinhart and the Department of Justice.

“These are partisans,” Trump’s former trade adviser said. “They have weaponized the FBI. We just need answers here at this point, and we’re redacting. the entire affidavit except a small reference to some media outlet. It’s not transparency, ok? That judge, I mean, screw that judge. That guy had no business approving the warrant to begin with and now he gives us this. That guy is a joke.”

Navarro, who was arrested by the FBI on charges of criminal contempt of Congress in June, alluded to the fact that as an attorney, Reinhart represented clients with ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“We should send him to Epstein’s Lolita island because he was part of that joke,” Navarro continued. “What the hell is going on here? Me in leg irons. Trump having FBI agents rifle the panty drawers. Roger Stone having CNN be ready to do a million-dollar raid on his house. Paul Manafort going to prison. Mike Flynn in 2016 getting entrapped by the FBI and winding up causing a ripple effect in the Trump administration.”

Host Bob Sellers interrupted Navarro’s rant to inform him it was time for a commercial break.

Watch above via Newsmax.

