‘The Hypocrisy’s Absolutely Crazy!’ Joe Scarborough Defends Ilhan Omar: ‘Far Less Egregious’ Than What Trump’s Said

Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Friday morning by pointing out the “absolute hypocrisy” on display by the Republican caucus in light of former President Donald Trump’s past comments.

At issue was a House vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Congressional Republicans pushed over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.

The Morning Joe segment opened with a fiery defense of Omar from her Democratic colleagues, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Dean Phillips, from the House floor, both of whom cited numerous examples of past comments and actions of Congressional Republicans that some may say were far worse than the tropes said by Omar for which she has claimed ignorance and apologized.

“It’s such a great point by AOC,” Scarborough opened. “She actually had some (Gosar) threatening her life, glorifying an image of her getting her head chopped off in a cartoon. Then you go down the MTG things, the killing, the decapitating — well, the — all the other things, and the space lasers financed by Jewish families. Of course, of course, she’s holding a gun. I think it was an AR-15 in an ad …said that she needed to go on the offensive against the squad. There was a picture of Ilhan Omar, AOC.”

“I mean, it really is — again, the hypocrisy is absolutely, absolutely crazy,” Scarborough continued. “I will say Congresswoman Omar made a couple of statements that were considered anti-Semitic. She apologized for them. I must say, they certainly were no worse, and I would say far less egregious than what we hear from Donald Trump, what we hear from Donald Trump’s dinner guests, what we’ve been hearing from the Republican party over the past five, six years. What we saw coming out of Charlottesville. This is not a close call.”

“It’s not a close call,” guest Michael Steele agreed. “In fact, when you step back and look at the egregious behavior of Republicans like Taylor Greene. Not only, you know, threatening with guns, showing these images, but attending rallies with Mr. Fuentes, identified, known Nazi.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com