‘The Republican Party Has Been Shamed!’ Fox Business Host Loses Patience With RNC Chairwoman Remaining ‘Hopeful’ For McCarthy

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney lost his patience with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday as McDaniel continued to express optimism that the House GOP would come together and rally around Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.

Varney kicked off the interview by asking McDaniel if she thought former President Donald Trump coming out on McCarthy’s behalf would boost the embattled GOP House leader. McDaniel told Varney she believed Trump carries a lot of “weight” and his endorsement should help unite the party.

“I do think at the end of the day there is compromise there. And I do think there’s a way for these 222 members to come together and say, we have to tackle the border. We have to make sure we’re doing the things that the American people want us to do,” McDaniel said.

“We have an energy crisis. We have recession looming. We are seeing this out-of-control spending coming from the Democrats. And I think we at a policy level are more united than ever. So let’s just get the business of the American people,” she concluded.

“You got five, six, seven holdouts who say there’s no way we’re voting for McCarthy. I mean, absolutely no way. Just won’t do it,” Varney pushed back.

“I’m more hopeful than that. I think there is a way. I think there’s always a path,” McDaniel shot back.

“What’s the way?” Varney pushed, wanting a plan.

“Especially when you look at the Democrats and what they’re doing to this country and especially when you look at what the American people want us to do. They just elected us to take over the House, so let’s get it done,” McDaniel replied.

“You keep saying that,” Varney interjected, again asking, “What is that way?”

“I just think I think there’s a way get in a closed-door room, figure it out and figure out what we need to do to make sure that we’re able to come together, elect a speaker and get moving,” McDaniel answered, adding:

And Kevin has elected so many of these candidates. He’s been traveling the country has raised so much money. And I think there’s a lot of common ground that’s still there to be had. You heard Byron Donalds say it? I think that we can get this done and get a speaker elected and move forward with the business of the American people.

“Okay. One last one,” replied a clearly exasperated Varney.

“I’m hopeful, Stuart. I’m hopeful, we have to come together,” McDaniel shot back.

“Yeah, because if you don’t, I mean, it’s utter chaos. And the Republican Party has been shamed, frankly, hasn’t it?” Varney replied.

“We have to come together. The American people, they don’t understand all the rules and motion to vacate. They want to see us do the business of of of their business,” McDaniel replied, sticking to her talking points.

“I mean, they know that our country is not on the right track. You look at every right track, wrong track poll right now, they don’t feel better under the Biden administration. They want to see us tackle what’s happening at the border. They want to see us take care of our kids who are still having major deficits coming out of the pandemic. They want to tackle the crime that’s happening under Democrat rule and Democrat cities across this country. So they’re saying, get it done. We just gave you the House, figure it out and let’s start working,” she concluded on the topic.

Varney ended the interview by asking McDaniel what on earth Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing appearing with President Joe Biden in Kentucky today to tout an infrastructure project.

“Yeah, I don’t think Biden should be anywhere except at our border,” answered McDaniel, who stuck to taking shots at Biden, while Varney stuck it to McConnell.

