Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts arrived at the U.S. Senate on Thursday, and he was sworn in as he prepares to preside over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Senators Lindsey Graham, Patrick Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, and Roy Blunt escorted Roberts upon his arrival to Congress, and Chuck Grassley administered the oath to the chief justice.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?” “I do.”

Roberts then began by having senators give the same swear-in, then sign the oath book to act as jurors in the trial.

