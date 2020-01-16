Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called out Facebook for its “shameful” and “abusive” practices on Thursday, claiming, “The business model is strictly to make money.”

After being asked by Cheddar’s D.C chief correspondent J.D. Durkin whether Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and “other tech executives have too much power,” Pelosi claimed that “the Facebook business model is strictly to make money.”

NEW — @SpeakerPelosi tells me/@cheddar that @Facebook‘s “behavior is shameful.” “The business model is strictly to make money,” she told me. “They have been very abusive, [and] they intend to be accomplices for misleading the American people.” pic.twitter.com/KX6AsNby54 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) January 16, 2020

“They don’t care about the impact on children, they don’t care about truth, they don’t care about where this is all coming from. And they have said, even if they know it’s not true they will print it,” she declared. “I think that they have been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them.”

“But my thought about them is… all they want is their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far, that’s what they have received,” Pelosi declared. “I think that they have said very blatantly, very clearly, that they intend to be accomplices for misleading the American people with money from God knows where. They didn’t even check on the money from Russia in the last election, they never even thought they should.”

“So they have been very irresponsible,” the Speaker concluded. “I think their behavior is shameful.”

Facebook has been under attack recently from politicians, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), over its decision to allow “lies” in sponsored political ads on the platform.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]